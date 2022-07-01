ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
24M Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ 24M Technologies ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    24M is solving the grand challenge of energy storage with the invention of a semisolid lithium-ion battery cell, a revolutionary technology for the architects of our energy future.24M answers the world’s need for affordable energy storage by enabling a new, cost-effective version of the lithium-ion battery – powered by semisolid lithium-ion technology. By upending the design of the battery cell, as well as how the batteries are made, the company solves the critical, twenty-five-year-old challenge associated with the world’s preferred form of energy storage: reducing its high cost while maintaining its strengths.

    http://www.24-m.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2010
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    90
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ 24M Technologies

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Pinterest
    • Coinbase
    • Amazon
    • Airbnb
    • SoFi
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ