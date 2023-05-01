ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
1366 Technologies
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ 1366 Technologies ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    1366 Technologies develops and produces solar power solutions, offering self-aligned cells that break the efficiency and cost tradeoff of photovoltaics. The company sells its products to silicon cell manufacturers in the United States.

    http://www.1366tech.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2008
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ 1366 Technologies

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Snap
    • Stripe
    • Microsoft
    • Square
    • Uber
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ