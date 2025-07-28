ผู้จัดการวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล เงินเดือน

ตำแหน่งทั้งหมด

โพสต์ชุมชน

What do Product Managers even do?

Like seriously, most of them have 0 technical ability. They show up to meetings, and when asked about basic requirements they say "I'll ask leadership" or lean on me to tell them, or give a corporate word salad to get out of the question all together. Then, as the engineer, I'm still left wi...

75 45
75 45

You guys having any luck

I've been applying to like 5-10 jobs everyday for the past 6 months and getting like a 1% hit rate.

I've got solid projects and a decent resume, with 1 internship in a mid-sized tech company but here I am unable to get anything as a new grad.

Anyone else in the s...


Anyone else in the s...

42 14
42 14

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve pro...

35 15
35 15
