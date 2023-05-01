ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
QuVa Pharma
    QuVa Pharma is a leading 503B outsourced compounding company that provides sterile, ready-to-administer injectable products to hospitals and health systems across all 50 states. With a focus on safety, efficiency, and reliability, QuVa maintains a leading FDA compliance record and offers transparent, customer-focused service and contracted supply arrangements. Their expertise in cGMPs and sterile pharmaceutical manufacturing allows hospitals to confidently focus on patient care while QuVa handles compliance and supply needs.

    http://www.quvapharma.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2015
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    751
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $250M-$500M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

