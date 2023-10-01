ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
National Institute of Standards and Technology
National Institute of Standards and Technology เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน National Institute of Standards and Technology ตั้งแต่ $60,300 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $195,020 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ National Institute of Standards and Technology. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 7/27/2025

$160K

วิศวกรฮาร์ดแวร์
$129K
วิศวกรทัศนศาสตร์
$82.4K
วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$60.3K

ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค
$195K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ National Institute of Standards and Technology คือ ผู้จัดการโปรแกรมทางเทคนิค at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $195,020 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ National Institute of Standards and Technology คือ $105,880

