ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
National Braille Press
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ National Braille Press ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    National Braille Press is a non-profit printer and publisher in Boston that produces braille materials and tactile graphics for blind individuals. They support literacy for blind children and adults by providing accessible materials for students, consumers, and professionals. Their services include braille transcription and ink printing for a wide range of materials, from children's books to financial statements. They are also researching and developing affordable digital braille computers and tablets to enhance accessibility for blind individuals.

    nbp.org
    เว็บไซต์
    1927
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ National Braille Press

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Spotify
    • LinkedIn
    • DoorDash
    • Roblox
    • PayPal
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ