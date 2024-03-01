ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Luminate
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Luminate is the preeminent entertainment data and insights company, unleashing access to the most essential, objective, and trustworthy information across music, film and television, with data compiled from hundreds of verified sources. Today, the company maintains its more than 30-year legacy of accurate storytelling by powering the iconic Billboard music charts, while also acting as the premiere database for the television and film industries. Working closely with record labels, artists, studios, production companies, networks, tech companies, and more, Luminate offers the most valued source of comprehensive, independent, and foundational entertainment data that drives industry forward. Luminate is an independently operated company and a subsidiary of PME TopCo., a joint venture between Penske Media Corporation and Eldridge.

    https://luminatedata.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2020
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    168
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ