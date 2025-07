Jane is an online platform used by over 2,500 dispensaries and brands to manage their business, create website menus, and review important data. It offers advanced integrations for verified product reviews, product-first shopping, and brand-sponsored advertising. Retail partners can also build a fully-customized menu experience with Jane Roots. Consumers can shop for local products in real-time, compare by price or proximity, and place orders at local stores on iheartjane.com.