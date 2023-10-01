ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Ignitarium
    Ignitarium is a product engineering design house offering R&D and consultancy services in silicon design, machine learning, and embedded systems. They cater to various industries including automotive, multimedia, industrial, and medical segments.

    https://ignitarium.com
    2012
    420
    $50M-$100M
