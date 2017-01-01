ดูข้อมูลแต่ละรายการ
GVK is an Indian conglomerate focused on infrastructure development to support national growth. GVK Power & Infrastructure Limited serves as a holding company with diverse interests in energy, airports, transportation, and more.
สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้
งานเด่น
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ