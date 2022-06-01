ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Forter
Forter เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน Forter ตั้งแต่ $64,976 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ การตลาด ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $300,900 สำหรับ ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ Forter. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 7/26/2025

$160K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
Median $132K
ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ
$301K
นักวิเคราะห์ข้อมูล
$111K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

47 21
นักวิทยาศาสตร์ข้อมูล
$119K
ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$155K
การตลาด
$65K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$204K
นักสรรหาบุคลากร
$136K
นักวิเคราะห์ความปลอดภัยทางไซเบอร์
$72.3K
ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$227K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ Forter คือ ผู้จัดการการดำเนินงานธุรกิจ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $300,900 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ Forter คือ $133,889

