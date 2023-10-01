ดูข้อมูลแต่ละรายการ
Fermilab is a national laboratory focused on high energy physics research. It is operated by the U.S. Department of Energy and is dedicated to exploring the mysteries of the universe through scientific experiments and discoveries.
