FareHarbor
FareHarbor เงินเดือน

ช่วงเงินเดือน FareHarbor ตั้งแต่ $56,280 ในค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีสำหรับ ทรัพยากรบุคคล ที่ต่ำสุดถึง $223,236 สำหรับ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ ที่สูงสุด Levels.fyi รวบรวมเงินเดือนที่ไม่ระบุชื่อและได้รับการยืนยันจากพนักงานปัจจุบันและอดีตของ FareHarbor. อัปเดตล่าสุด: 7/28/2025

$160K

ทรัพยากรบุคคล
$56.3K
ผู้จัดการผลิตภัณฑ์
$128K
การขาย
$66.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์
$223K

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ฝั่งหลัง

วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์แบบเต็มสเต็ก

ผู้จัดการวิศวกรรมซอฟต์แวร์
$197K
คำถามที่พบบ่อย

ตำแหน่งที่จ่ายสูงสุดที่รายงานที่ FareHarbor คือ วิศวกรซอฟต์แวร์ at the Common Range Average level โดยมีค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีที่ $223,236 ซึ่งรวมถึงเงินเดือนพื้นฐาน รวมถึงค่าตอบแทนหุ้นและโบนัสที่เป็นไปได้
ค่าตอบแทนรวมรายปีเฉลี่ยที่รายงานที่ FareHarbor คือ $128,092

แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ