DAELIM Industrial
    Daelim Co., Ltd. is an innovative company focused on global development. It specializes in international trade, petroleum logistics, maritime services, construction, and IT development, aiming to drive change and innovation across various sectors.

    daelim.co.kr
    เว็บไซต์
    1994
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    420
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $50M-$100M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ