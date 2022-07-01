ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Critical Start
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    CRITICALSTART is leading the way in Managed Detection and Response (MDR) services. Our Trusted Behavior Registry reviews every alert to determine if it was generated by known-good behavior versus unknown behaviors that need to be investigated by our analysts. This allows us to resolve every alert and stop accepting risk - leveraging our transparent platform and native iOS and Android mobile apps. CRITICALSTART’s MDR services support a wide range of leading enterprise security technology partners, including Blackberry Cylance, Carbon Black, CrowdStrike, Devo, Microsoft, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, and Splunk, among others.Our mission is simple: detect threats and stop breaches by resolving every alert for our customers. We do this for enterprises through our award-winning portfolio of end-to-end security services, including MDR and Cybersecurity Consulting Services.

    http://www.criticalstart.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2012
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    230
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

