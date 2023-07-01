ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Coil
    Coil, founded in 2018, offers a new business model for the Web by allowing creators, publishers, and platforms to monetize their content easily. It provides an alternative to advertising and subscription models by using Web Monetization to stream micropayments in real time. In collaboration with Mozilla and Creative Commons, Coil launched the $100 million Grant for the Web in 2019 to promote open and inclusive standards in Web Monetization. Additionally, Coil invested $20 million in Imgur, a popular entertainment platform with a large user base.

    https://coil.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    31
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $1M-$10M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ