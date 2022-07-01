ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CEBS Worldwide
    We offer solutions and services in the area of Software Product Engineering, OmniChannel Commerce, Customer Experience Management, Digital Analytics, B2B Integration, Marketing Campaign Automation and Personalization, Enterprise Mobility Solutions, Enterprise Content Management and many more. Our goal is to always deliver high quality, strategic & innovative business solutions. We focus on providing the best solutions versus forcing a particular technology or brand. CEBS has a global presence across various continents, with offices now in US, Australia, UK, UAE, Singapore, South Korea and India.

    cebsworldwide.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2003
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
