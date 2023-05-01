ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CarParts
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    CarParts.com is an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories in the US and the Philippines. It offers replacement parts, engine and chassis components, performance parts, and accessories to individual consumers and collision repair shops through its network of e-commerce websites and online marketplaces. The company also markets Kool-Vue products to auto parts wholesale distributors and aftermarket catalytic converters under the Evan Fischer brand. Its flagship websites include www.carparts.com, www.jcwhitney.com, www.autopartswarehouse.com, and www.usautoparts.com.

    carparts.com
    เว็บไซต์
    1995
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    1,529
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $500M-$1B
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

