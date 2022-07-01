ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
CallTower
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ CallTower ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Since its inception in 2002, CallTower has evolved into a leading international cloud-based, enterprise-class Unified Communications, Contact Center and Collaboration solutions provider for growing organizations worldwide. CallTower provides, integrates and supports industry-leading solutions, including Native Microsoft® Teams Direct Routing, Operator Connect, GCC High Teams Direct Routing, Office 365, Cisco® Webex Calling, UCM, HCS, Webex Collab Suite, CT Cloud, CT Cloud Boost, CT Cloud Meeting powered by Zoom and three contact center options, including Five9 for business customers.

    http://www.calltower.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2002
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    180
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ CallTower

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Google
    • Square
    • Flipkart
    • Stripe
    • LinkedIn
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ