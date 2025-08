Here at CADY, we uplift students with state-of-the-art photography. From our humble beginnings as a family-owned business, to the premier photography experience in the southeast, we have set a new standard for “Picture Day.” We don’t do dull snapshots in front of a backdrop. Instead, we encourage students to live out loud and be passionate about what makes them unique. To make this happen, we have upped the game with magazine-style photoshoots.