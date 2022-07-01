ดูข้อมูลแต่ละรายการ
Archipelago is a Risk Data Platform that uses AI to digitize risk for large owners of commercial property, so they can increase their resiliency and lower their total cost of risk, including by improving their insurance outcomes.
สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม →
ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้
งานเด่น
บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง
แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ