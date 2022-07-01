ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
Archipelago
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    Archipelago is a Risk Data Platform that uses AI to digitize risk for large owners of commercial property, so they can increase their resiliency and lower their total cost of risk, including by improving their insurance outcomes.

    OnArchipelago.com
    เว็บไซต์
    2018
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    150
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

