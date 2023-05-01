ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
    ACTION is a network of over 1,000 patients, families, doctors, nurses, researchers, and industry partners working together to improve outcomes for children and ACHD patients with heart dysfunction. They aim to improve access to world-class VAD and heart failure care through real-world data and collaboration. They have grown to include nearly every children’s hospital in the U.S. that performs pediatric VAD surgeries and have expanded to hospitals in 6 countries. Their learning network approach allows for critical improvements in areas that are often untouched by clinical trials alone.

    actionlearningnetwork.org
    เว็บไซต์
    2017
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    351
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

