ไดเรกทอรีบริษัท
3DLOOK
ทำงานที่นี่หรือไม่? อ้างสิทธิ์บริษัทของคุณ
ข้อมูลเชิงลึกยอดนิยม
  • มีส่วนร่วมในสิ่งที่พิเศษเกี่ยวกับ 3DLOOK ที่อาจเป็นประโยชน์ต่อผู้อื่น (เช่น เคล็ดลับการสัมภาษณ์, การเลือกทีม, วัฒนธรรมที่ไม่เหมือนใคร, ฯลฯ)
    • เกี่ยวกับ

    3DLOOK is a company that specializes in AI-first mobile body scanning and virtual fit solutions. Their solutions provide personalized shopping experiences based on a consumer's unique body profiles, reducing returns and driving conversion and engagement. They offer body data analytics that gives brands actionable insights to optimize design, product development, inventory planning, and distribution. 3DLOOK has won several awards and works with big names in retail. They recently raised $6.5M in a Series A raise and have been recognized as an emerging company disrupting traditional retail with their 3D body scanning technology.

    https://3dlook.me
    เว็บไซต์
    2016
    ปีที่ก่อตั้ง
    126
    จำนวนพนักงาน
    $10M-$50M
    รายได้โดยประมาณ
    สำนักงานใหญ่

    รับเงินเดือนที่ยืนยันแล้วในกล่องจดหมายของคุณ

    สมัครสมาชิกเพื่อรับ ข้อเสนอที่ยืนยันแล้ว.คุณจะได้รับรายละเอียดการแบ่งแยกค่าตอบแทนทางอีเมล เรียนรู้เพิ่มเติม

    ไซต์นี้ได้รับการป้องกันโดย reCAPTCHA และ นโยบายความเป็นส่วนตัว และ ข้อกำหนดในการให้บริการ บังคับใช้

    งานเด่น

      ไม่พบงานเด่นสำหรับ 3DLOOK

    บริษัทที่เกี่ยวข้อง

    • Tesla
    • Facebook
    • Google
    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • ดูบริษัททั้งหมด ➜

    แหล่งข้อมูลอื่นๆ