Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Entering the job search
What's your salary progression?
Just accepted an offer in my 5th year of working as a SWE and was taking a look at my salary progression over the years. Was curious on what y'all's salary growth has looked like over the course of your career!
New Grad Offer @ Defense Contractor: ~$75k TC
1 YOE Job hopped t...
1:1 Salary Negotiation
Get paid, Not played. We’ve helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.
Resume Review
Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.
Level up with Exponent's PM interview course
Exponent is helping thousands of product managers ace interviews at FAANG companies–check out their courses, sample interview questions, 1-1 coaching, and mock interviews.
Was this page helpful?