Entry Level Product Manager Salary in Plano, TX

$102,750
Median Total Comp
Median Total Comp
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Company
Level Name
Years of Experience
Total Compensation
|No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
How much money would you give up to be fully remote?
If given the opportunity to take a job at the same company, level, and title, but one option is fully remote and one is fully in-office, how much of a pay cut would you be willing to take?
Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?
Entering the job search
1:1 Salary Negotiation
Get paid, Not played. We’ve helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.
Resume Review
Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.
Level up with Exponent's PM interview course
Exponent is helping thousands of product managers ace interviews at FAANG companies–check out their courses, sample interview questions, 1-1 coaching, and mock interviews.
Was this page helpful?