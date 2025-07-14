All Titles
Hardware Engineer

Tempe, AZ

Hardware Engineer Icon

Entry Level Hardware Engineer Salary in Tempe, AZ

$55,000

Median Total Comp

Entry Level

💪 ContributeYour Salary

View Jobs

Recently Submitted Salaries

AddAdd CompAdd Compensation

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

Company

Location | Date

Level Name

Tag

Years of Experience

Total / At Company

Total Compensation

Base | Stock (yr) | Bonus
No salaries found
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
💰 Add Your Compensation🎯 All Hardware Engineer salaries

Community Posts

Poll

Is it just me, or is the tech job market completely silent lately?

Hi all — just wondering if anyone else is facing the same thing.

Been applying to roles lately (tech, backend-focused), and it’s been radio silence. No responses, no interviews, not even rejections. It almost feels like applications are vanishing into a black hole.

I know the marke...

19 29View Results
19 29View Results

Coworker just doesn't work

There's someone on my team who just constantly avoids work and doesn't do whatever he's assigned. As much as he can, he tries to delegate his work to other people, to the point where he's clearly bugging us and putting too much on other people's plates.

The thing is, he's a really...

45 19
45 19
Poll

Digital Nomad vs. IT Work Visa: Which Country Should I Choose?

Hello, everyone.
I hope you're all doing well, and if you're not, I hope whatever is bothering you eases soon.

Anyway, I'm from a struggling third-world country in West Africa. I currently earn roughly €2,700/month, pay no taxes, and am looking t...

37 84View Results
37 84View Results
💬 Join the discussion!

Get Expert Help

1:1 Salary Negotiation

1:1 Salary Negotiation

Get paid, Not played. We've helped people like you get $30k+ (sometimes $300k+) increases.

Schedule a SessionSchedule a Session
Resume Review

Resume Review

Stop applying to jobs. Get recruiters to chase you instead.

Book a ReviewBook a Review
Love our mission? Join thousands of professionals who support salary transparency!
💪 Contribute Your Salary

Was this page helpful?