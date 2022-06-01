Företagskatalog
Zymergen
    Om

    We are a science and material innovation company rethinking biology and reimagining the world. A World Economic Forum Tech Pioneer, we partner with nature to create never-before imagined materials and products across industries – from agriculture to electronics, consumer care to pharmaceuticals, and more. Our company creates sustainable materials that are in use today, delivering value for Fortune 1000 companies with over $1 billion worth of products using Zymergen microbial innovations sold to date. At Zymergen we make tomorrow.

    http://www.zymergen.com
    Webbsida
    2013
    Grundat år
    510
    Antal anställda
    Huvudkontor

