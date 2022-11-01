Företagskatalog
Zurich Insurance Löner

Zurich Insurances löner varierar från $27,980 i total ersättning per år för en Administrativ assistent i den lägre delen till $281,400 för en Investmentbanker i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på Zurich Insurance. Senast uppdaterad: 9/2/2025

$160K

Datavetare
Median $121K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $111K
Aktuarie
Median $193K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Lösningsarkitekt
Median $61.7K
Administrativ assistent
$28K
Affärsanalytiker
$53.7K
Chef för datavetenskap
$224K
Finansanalytiker
$44.9K
Personalresurser
$48.7K
Informationsteknolog (IT)
$43.7K
Investmentbanker
$281K
Managementkonsult
$202K
Produktdesigner
$62.3K
Produktchef
$170K
Programchef
$161K
Projektledare
$130K
Cybersäkerhetsanalytiker
$66.8K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$218K
Underwriter
$78.7K
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på Zurich Insurance är Investmentbanker at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $281,400. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Zurich Insurance är $110,725.

Andra resurser