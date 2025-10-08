Analytiker-ersättning in Moscow Metro Area på Yandex varierar från RUB 1.86M per year för G14 till RUB 5.51M per year för G17. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Yandexs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 10/8/2025
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.86M
RUB 1.72M
RUB 0
RUB 146K
G15
RUB 2.56M
RUB 2.37M
RUB 48K
RUB 137K
G16
RUB 3.9M
RUB 3.44M
RUB 108K
RUB 354K
G17
RUB 5.51M
RUB 4.49M
RUB 168K
RUB 848K
Företag
Nivånamn
Års yrkeserfarenhet
Total kompensation
|Inga löner hittades
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
På Yandex omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:
25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.