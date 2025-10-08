Företagskatalog
  • Löner
  • Teknisk programchef

  • Teknisk Projektledare

  • Moscow Metro Area

Yandex Teknisk Projektledare Löner i Moscow Metro Area

Teknisk Projektledare-ersättning in Moscow Metro Area på Yandex varierar från RUB 1.47M per year för G14 till RUB 8.42M per year för G18. Det yearliga medianersättningspaketet in Moscow Metro Area uppgår till RUB 4.14M. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Yandexs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 10/8/2025

Genomsnitt Nivå
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.47M
RUB 1.33M
RUB 0
RUB 138K
G15
RUB 2.2M
RUB 2.2M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB 4.16M
RUB 3.56M
RUB 0
RUB 594K
G17
RUB 5.08M
RUB 4.33M
RUB 0
RUB 751K
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Intjänandeschema

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietyp
RSU

På Yandex omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:

  • 25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Teknisk Projektledare på Yandex in Moscow Metro Area ligger på en årlig total ersättning på RUB 8,422,351. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Yandex för Teknisk Projektledare rollen in Moscow Metro Area är RUB 3,932,180.

