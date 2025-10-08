Företagskatalog
Yandex
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Löner
  • Mjukvaruingenjör

  • Forskare

Yandex Forskare Löner

Forskare-ersättning in Russia på Yandex uppgår till RUB 1.83M per year för G15. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Yandexs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 10/8/2025

Genomsnitt Nivå
Lägg till ersättningJämför nivåer
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
(Instegsnivå)
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G15
RUB 1.83M
RUB 1.83M
RUB 0
RUB 0
G16
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
G17
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
RUB --
Visa 4 Fler nivåer
Lägg till ersättningJämför nivåer

RUB 13.46M

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Senaste löneinlämningar
Lägg tillLägg till ersättningLägg till ersättning

Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inga löner hittades
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Exportera dataVisa lediga jobb

Intjänandeschema

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aktietyp
RSU

På Yandex omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:

  • 25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.



Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

Prenumerera på verifierade Mjukvaruingenjör erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Forskare på Yandex in Russia ligger på en årlig total ersättning på RUB 6,827,416. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Yandex för Forskare rollen in Russia är RUB 1,525,998.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Yandex

Relaterade företag

  • InvestCloud
  • Cashfree
  • Xendit
  • PayU
  • Q4
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser