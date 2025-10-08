Kvalitetssäkring (QA) Mjukvaruingenjör-ersättning in Serbia på Yandex varierar från $25.8K per year för G14 till $64.9K per year för G16. Det yearliga medianersättningspaketet in Serbia uppgår till $45.9K. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Yandexs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 10/8/2025
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
$25.8K
$25.2K
$0
$647
G15
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
G16
$64.9K
$56.5K
$0
$8.4K
G17
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
På Yandex omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:
25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.