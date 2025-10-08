Maskininlärningsingenjör-ersättning in Russia på Yandex varierar från RUB 1.5M per year för G14 till RUB 5.27M per year för G17. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Yandexs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 10/8/2025
Nivånamn
Totalt
Grundlön
Aktier ()
Bonus
G14
RUB 1.5M
RUB 1.41M
RUB 0
RUB 86.7K
G15
RUB 2.87M
RUB 2.63M
RUB 40.6K
RUB 202K
G16
RUB 4.28M
RUB 3.8M
RUB 111K
RUB 369K
G17
RUB 5.27M
RUB 4.53M
RUB 0
RUB 744K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
På Yandex omfattas RSUs av ett 4-årigt intjänandeschema:
25% intjänas under 1st-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% intjänas under 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
Terms of RSUs. Pursuant to an RSU award, you will have the right to receive a number of Yandex Class A shares, at no cost to you, upon satisfaction of the time-based vesting criteria of your award. For example, if you have an RSU award for 100 shares, with 25% vesting on a specified date, then on that date you will be entitled to receive 25 shares, at no cost. There is no exercise price associated with the RSUs.