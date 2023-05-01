Företagskatalog
Woof Gang Bakery
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Woof Gang Bakery som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Woof Gang Bakery is a leading pet grooming and retail company with over 200 locations in North America. They offer high-quality pet food, gourmet bakery treats, and professional grooming services. The company is fully franchised and has a strong business model, with a record growth of 40 new stores opening in 2022. A Woof Gang Bakery store generates gross revenues of $657k* in AUV and only requires a $215k* capital investment. The company has received numerous awards and recognitions for its excellence in the pet industry.

    http://woofgangbakery.com
    Webbsida
    2007
    Grundat år
    751
    Antal anställda
    $250M-$500M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Woof Gang Bakery

    Relaterade företag

    • Dropbox
    • Snap
    • Amazon
    • Microsoft
    • Facebook
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser