Företagskatalog
Western Midstream Partners
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Western Midstream Partners som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Western Midstream Partners is a US-based midstream energy company that acquires, owns, develops, and operates natural gas and crude oil assets primarily in Texas, New Mexico, the Rocky Mountains, and North-central Pennsylvania. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting natural gas, as well as buying and selling natural gas, NGLs, and condensate. It also gathers and disposes of produced water. Western Midstream Holdings operates as the general partner of the company.

    http://www.westernmidstream.com
    Webbsida
    2007
    Grundat år
    1,127
    Antal anställda
    $1B-$10B
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Western Midstream Partners

    Relaterade företag

    • Coinbase
    • DoorDash
    • Pinterest
    • Lyft
    • Facebook
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser