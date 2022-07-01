Företagskatalog
West Health
Arbetar du här? Gör anspråk på ditt företag
Toppinsikter
  • Bidra med något unikt om West Health som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Solely funded by philanthropists Gary and Mary West, West Health is a family of nonprofit and nonpartisan organizations including the Gary and Mary West Foundation and Gary and Mary West Health Institute in San Diego, and the Gary and Mary West Health Policy Center in Washington, D.C. West Health is dedicated to lowering healthcare costs and enabling seniors to successfully age in place with access to high-quality, affordable health and support services that preserve and protect their dignity, quality of life and independence.

    http://www.westhealth.org
    Webbplats
    2009
    Grundades år
    150
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Beräknad intäkt
    Huvudkontor

    Få verifierade löner i din inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du får en uppdelning av kompensationsdetaljer via e-post. Läs mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Sekretesspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för West Health

    Relaterade företag

    • Flipkart
    • SoFi
    • LinkedIn
    • Apple
    • PayPal
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser