Vizient Datavetare Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Datavetare in United States på Vizient uppgår till $138K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för Vizients totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/6/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
Vizient
Data Scientist
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$138K
Nivå
L1
Grundlön
$120K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$18K
År på företaget
1 År
Års erfarenhet
5 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på Vizient?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Hälsoinformatik

Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Datavetare på Vizient in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $192,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på Vizient för Datavetare rollen in United States är $138,000.

Andra resurser

