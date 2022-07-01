Företagskatalog
VizExplorer
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    We help casinos be more productive, efficient and profitable across gaming operations, database marketing and player development.VizExplorer offers operational intelligence (OI) solutions to the gaming industry. The next generation in data-driven decision making, OI delivers on the promise of business intelligence by letting businesses analyze live, fast-changing data and take immediate action using a single toolset. VizExplorer’s applications and tools enable enterprises to address smart space and profit optimization, marketing campaign management, CRM and customer service, and service and dispatch management.VizExplorer is led by a team of distinguished OI experts, seasoned industry veterans and world class software developers devoted to building the very best products backed by extraordinary support. VizExplorer is headquartered in San Diego, with offices in Las Vegas and Wellington, New Zealand.

    http://www.vizexplorer.com
    Webbsida
    2007
    Grundat år
    90
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

