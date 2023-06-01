Företagskatalog
VIRTRA SYSTEMS
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om VIRTRA SYSTEMS som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    VirTra provides force and firearms training simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. Its products include V-300, V-180, V-100, V-100 MIL, and V-ST PRO simulators, as well as Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership programs. The company also offers V-Author software, simulated recoil kits/weapons, Threat-Fire, and TASER devices. It sells its products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. VirTra was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

    http://www.virtra.com
    Webbsida
    1993
    Grundat år
    126
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för VIRTRA SYSTEMS

    Relaterade företag

    • SoFi
    • Facebook
    • Airbnb
    • LinkedIn
    • Coinbase
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser