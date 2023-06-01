Företagskatalog
Verge Genomics
Toppsinsikter
    Om

    Verge Genomics is a biopharmaceutical start-up using systems biology to develop treatments for neurodegenerative diseases. Their platform uses patient genomes, gene expression, and epigenomics to identify new therapeutic gene targets, predict effective drugs, and stratify patient subpopulations for increased clinical success. They are looking for individuals to join their team in taking on ALS, Parkinson’s Disease, and Alzheimer's Disease. They offer competitive compensation and benefits, unlimited vacation/sick days, on-site gym access, and free lunch. Verge actively seeks a diverse applicant pool.

    http://www.vergegenomics.com
    Webbsida
    2015
    2015
Grundat år
    58
    58
Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    $10M-$50M
Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Andra resurser