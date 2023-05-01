Företagskatalog
VAST Data
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om VAST Data som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    VAST is revolutionizing data storage by offering All Flash performance, scalability, and efficiency. Their File and Object Storage solution is engineered for unrivaled system efficiency and can scale to meet any application or capacity agenda. VAST's global approach to data protection and reduction algorithms deliver superior storage efficiency for structured, unstructured, and pre-compressed data. Their clusters build a global namespace from one shared pool of metadata and data storage that can scale to data center proportions.

    http://www.vastdata.com
    Webbsida
    2016
    Grundat år
    751
    Antal anställda
    $250M-$500M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för VAST Data

    Relaterade företag

    • Uber
    • PayPal
    • Coinbase
    • Microsoft
    • Netflix
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser