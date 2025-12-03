Företagskatalog
USPS
Medianersättningspaketet för Kundservice in United States på USPS uppgår till $52K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för USPSs totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/3/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
USPS
Customer Service Specialist
Newark, NJ
Totalt per år
$52K
Nivå
L3
Grundlön
$52K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
6 År
Års erfarenhet
7 År
Senaste löneinlämningar
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Kundservice på USPS in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $88,170. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på USPS för Kundservice rollen in United States är $52,000.

Andra resurser

