UserTesting
  • Löner
  • Kundsuccess

  • Alla Kundsuccess löner

UserTesting Kundsuccess Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för Kundsuccess in United States på UserTesting uppgår till $135K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för UserTestings totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
UserTesting
Customer Success
Austin, TX
Totalt per år
$135K
Nivå
-
Grundlön
$108K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$27K
År på företaget
1 År
Års erfarenhet
10 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på UserTesting?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Företag

Plats | Datum

Nivånamn

Tagg

Års yrkeserfarenhet

Totalt / På företaget

Total kompensation

Grundlön | Aktier (år) | Bonus
Inga löner hittades
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en Kundsuccess på UserTesting in United States ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $135,500. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på UserTesting för Kundsuccess rollen in United States är $135,000.

Andra resurser

