U.S Department of State
U.S Department of State IT-teknolog Löner

Medianersättningspaketet för IT-teknolog på U.S Department of State uppgår till $128K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för U.S Department of States totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025

Medianpaket
company icon
U.S Department of State
IT
Washington, DC
Totalt per år
$128K
Nivå
-
Grundlön
$128K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År på företaget
5 År
Års erfarenhet
5 År
Vilka är karriärnivåerna på U.S Department of State?
Senaste löneinlämningar
Inga löner hittades
Vanliga frågor

Det högst betalda lönepaketet som rapporterats för en IT-teknolog på U.S Department of State ligger på en årlig total ersättning på $152,264. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på U.S Department of State för IT-teknolog rollen är $128,000.

