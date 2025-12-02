Medianersättningspaketet för IT-teknolog på U.S Department of State uppgår till $128K per year. Visa uppdelningen av grundlön, aktier och bonusar för U.S Department of States totala ersättningspaket. Senast uppdaterad: 12/2/2025
Företag
Nivånamn
Års yrkeserfarenhet
Total kompensation
|Inga löner hittades
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/us-department-of-state/salaries/information-technologist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.