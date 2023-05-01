Företagskatalog
United Talent Agency
United Talent Agency Löner

United Talent Agencys löner varierar från $50,170 i total ersättning per år för en Administrativ assistent i den lägre delen till $233,825 för en Teknisk programchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på United Talent Agency. Senast uppdaterad: 9/21/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $135K
Administrativ assistent
$50.2K
Marknadsföring
$99.5K

Produktchef
$221K
Teknisk programchef
$234K
Vanliga frågor

Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots United Talent Agency, ir $135,000.
Mediānā gada kopējā atlīdzība, par kuru ziņots United Talent Agency, ir $135,000.

