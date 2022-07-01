Företagskatalog
Unissant
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag
Toppsinsikter
  • Dela något unikt om Unissant som kan vara till hjälp för andra (t.ex. intervjutips, val av team, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Unissant provides advanced data analytics that empower our clients to meet their business goals. With deep expertise in finance, health IT, national security, and energy, Unissant provides state-of-the-art enterprise computing solutions to both commercial and government clients. Unissant provides value in its ability to understand its clients' technical challenges and to provide targeted, cost-effective, reliable business intelligence solutions that help them reach their business objectives. Using rigorous requirements gathering, best in class technical expertise and award-winning creative talent, Unissant has the best combination of skills to let your business stay focused on business. Unissant continues to provide clients, who range from small-midsize enterprises to Fortune 1000 companies, with top-notch, highly skilled professionals to help them design and deploy their business intelligence projects. In August 2015, Unissant was named by Inc. magazine as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies (the Inc. 5000 List).Unissant consultants have the knowledge, training, drive and commitment, necessary to deliver project success. Our consultants have helped several clients successfully design, implement and maintain mission critical technology solutions. We do what we say we are going to do, on time and within budget. We work closely with our clients to ensure that we deliver what is expected. Our clients look to Unissant for excellence in design, deployment, and implementation. That’s what we deliver.

    http://www.unissant.com
    Webbsida
    1999
    Grundat år
    150
    Antal anställda
    $10M-$50M
    Uppskattad omsättning
    Huvudkontor

    Få Verifierade Löner i din Inkorg

    Prenumerera på verifierade erbjudanden.Du kommer att få en uppdelning av ersättningsdetaljer via e-post. Läs Mer

    Denna webbplats skyddas av reCAPTCHA och Googles Integritetspolicy och Användarvillkor gäller.

    Utvalda jobb

      Inga utvalda jobb hittades för Unissant

    Relaterade företag

    • Microsoft
    • Amazon
    • SoFi
    • Airbnb
    • Spotify
    • Se alla företag ➜

    Andra resurser