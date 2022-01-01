Företagskatalog
TripActions
Jobbar du här? Hävda ditt företag

TripActions Löner

TripActionss löner varierar från $74,990 i total ersättning per år för en Datavetare i den lägre delen till $227,000 för en Produktchef i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på TripActions. Senast uppdaterad: 9/13/2025

$160K

Få Betalt, Inte Lurad

Vi har förhandlat tusentals erbjudanden och uppnår regelbundet 300 000+ kr (ibland 3 miljoner+ kr) i höjningar. Få din lön förhandlad eller ditt CV granskat av riktiga experter - rekryterare som gör det dagligen.

Dataanalytiker
$84.9K
Datavetare
Median $75K
Finansanalytiker
$116K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

67 10
67 10
Produktdesigner
$108K
Produktchef
Median $227K
Projektledare
$129K
Försäljning
$84.6K
Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $220K
Saknar du din titel?

Sök efter alla löner på vår kompensationssida eller lägg till din lön för att hjälpa till att låsa upp sidan.


Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på TripActions är Produktchef med en årlig total ersättning på $227,000. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på TripActions är $111,712.

Utvalda jobb

    Inga utvalda jobb hittades för TripActions

Relaterade företag

  • AST
  • Ad Hoc
  • Intercom
  • Mastercard
  • Veritas Technologies
  • Se alla företag ➜

Andra resurser