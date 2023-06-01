TraQiQ is a global technology company that offers products and services to help customers identify, facilitate, and fulfill transactions. Their FinTech and AI solutions have been deployed with leading multi-national customers around the world, helping increase customer loyalty, improving profitability, and driving efficient financial transactions. They have a global presence with offices/customers in Asia, North America, Africa, and Latin America. The leadership and advisory team of the company include people with deep experience running large businesses as well as successful entrepreneurs.