The ODP Corporation
The ODP Corporation Löner

The ODP Corporations löner varierar från $139,300 i total ersättning per år för en Försäljning i den lägre delen till $190,950 för en Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer i den högre delen. Levels.fyi samlar anonyma och verifierade löner från nuvarande och tidigare anställda på The ODP Corporation. Senast uppdaterad: 9/2/2025

$160K

Mjukvaruingenjör
Median $171K
Försäljning
$139K
Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer
$191K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

54 23
54 23
Vanliga frågor

Den högst betalda rollen som rapporterats på The ODP Corporation är Chef för mjukvaruingenjörer at the Common Range Average level med en årlig total ersättning på $190,950. Detta inkluderar grundlön samt eventuell aktiekompensation och bonusar.
Den årliga medianen för total ersättning som rapporterats på The ODP Corporation är $171,000.

