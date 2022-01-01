Health Insurance BlueCross BlueShield of IL

Dental Insurance BlueCross BlueShield of IL

Vision Insurance EyeMed

Accidental death and dismemberment (AD&D) Insurance $25,000 per employee

Life Insurance $25,000 per employee

Disability Insurance STD: 60% of weekly earnings, up to $1,500 per week up to 12 weeks.

Flexible Spending Account (FSA) Offered by employer

Roth 401k Offered by employer

401k Offered by employer

Sick Time Unlimited

PTO (Vacation / Personal Days) Unlimited

Paternity Leave 4 weeks

Maternity Leave 12 weeks

Donation Match 100% match. Up to $1,000 matched

Pet Insurance $7,500 maximum benefit

Employee Assistance Program Aetna Resources for Living: includes 6 counseling sessions per issue, per year to you or those close to you.